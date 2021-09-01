Missing 68-Year-Old Man Found: PD

A 68-year-old man that was reported missing since early August has been found, according to state police.

Police said Theodore Lewis went missing from North Canaan on August 8. A Silver Alert was issued, but has since been cancelled.

Officials have not released information on whether Lewis was found injured in any way.

When he went missing, he was driving a gray 2007 Buick Lucerne with Connecticut plates AT52080.

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop B at 860-626-1820.