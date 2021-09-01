missing person

Missing 68-Year-Old Man Found: PD

Connecticut State Police

A 68-year-old man that was reported missing since early August has been found, according to state police.

Police said Theodore Lewis went missing from North Canaan on August 8. A Silver Alert was issued, but has since been cancelled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Officials have not released information on whether Lewis was found injured in any way.

When he went missing, he was driving a gray 2007 Buick Lucerne with Connecticut plates AT52080.

Local

tropical storm ida 34 mins ago

State Officials Advise Against Swimming Due Sewage Discharges After Storm Ida

higganum 36 mins ago

Burr Elementary School in Higganum Has 2-Hour Delay Due to Power Outage

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop B at 860-626-1820.

This article tagged under:

missing person
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us