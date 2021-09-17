MISSING TEEN: 15-Year-Old Missing From Middletown

Middletown police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old and say there is "cause for concern about her physical and mental state/well-being."

Fifteen-year-old Julie Kelly-Shapiro was last seen walking away from Middletown High School on Larosa Lane around 2:30 p.m. She is described as 5-foot, 105 pounds, with short sandy brown hair.

She was wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, blue sneakers and a black backpack. The sweatshirt reads "All State" on the front and has her last name and #12 on the back. She may also be wearing glasses.

An emergency alert was issued in the area and a Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Middletown police at 860-347-2541 or dial 911.