Missing Teen From Waterbury May be With Man in Hartford: PD

A teenage girl who was reported missing from Waterbury last week may be with a man in Hartford, according to police.

Waterbury police said they were called to a home on North Barnes Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday after getting a report of a missing juvenile.

The missing juvenile is 15-year-old Zaria Walker, authorities added. She was reported missing by her mother and a Silver Alert has been issued.

Walker was last seen on Friday in the morning before school, investigators said. She attends school in Waterbury.

She is described as being 5-foot 4-inches tall and 140 pounds. She has brown hair. No clothing description was provided. Investigators did not provide a photo of Walker.

Over the weekend, police said they learned from Walker's mother that Walker may be with a man in Hartford. It is unclear who the man is or what his connection to Walker may be.

The Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6911 or the Waterbury Youth Squad at (203) 574-6924.

If she is located or seen outside of Waterbury, you should call your local police.