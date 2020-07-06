west haven

Missing West Haven Teacher Found Dead on Long Island

Gil Cunha, 50, was last seen just after midnight on May 7, at his parents' home in the area of West Haven, Connecticut

Gil Cunha
West Haven Police Department

A beloved West Haven school teacher who disappeared on his 50th birthday on May 7 was found dead, according to the West Haven Police Department.

Gil Cunha, 50, was found by police in Suffolk County, New York.

West Haven police are working with authorities in Suffolk County to determine the cause of death.

He was last seen in the area of Overlook Avenue in West Haven.

Cunha's cousin, Lori Kenney, told Dateline that Cunha's father saw him watching TV between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Later that morning, Cunha's mother woke up to find that Cunha was gone.

Both Lori, and Bob Tavares, who is another of Cunha's cousins, told Dateline that the family was also concerned because Cunha had been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and had self-quarantined for three weeks prior to his disappearance.

A missing person notification was put out as well as a silver alert by West Haven police.

Anyone with any information on Cunha's disappearance are asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900.

