Search crews find body of missing Wethersfield native in national park in Montana: officials

Search crews have found the body of a Wethersfield native who disappeared while hiking in Glacier National Park in Montana, according to the National Park Service.

Grant Marcuccio, 32, a Wethersfield native who was living in Whitefish, Montana, was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 18.

His hiking party last saw him at Glacier National Park at 1 p.m. that day when he separated from his party to summit McPartland Peak alone. Marcuccio planned to meet at a designated location, but he never made it to the rendezvous spot, according to Glacier National Park officials.

The search for him started the next day and his body was found around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, during a search from the air, according to a news release from Glacier National Park.

The cause of death is under investigation, but the injuries he suffered and the location where he was found are indicative of a fall, they said.

“Glacier National Park staff would like to express their sincere condolences to the family and ask that the public respect their privacy,” a news release from the park says.