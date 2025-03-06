Bronx

Missing woman from Bronx found dead in suitcase near Yonkers highway: Sources

By Chris Jose and Marc Santia

NBC Universal, Inc.

A missing woman from the Bronx was found dead in a suitcase near a busy highway just outside New York City, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Pamela Alcantara was last seen on around 2 a.m. Sunday at her home on Morris Avenue. On Thursday, remains were found near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, and sources told NBC New York they strongly believe the remains are those of Alcantara.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The remains were found in a suitcase in a creek, according to sources. The mother of the 26-year old Alcantara told Telemundo 47 her daughter was found dead in Yonkers, possibly stuffed in a red suitcase.

Alcantara’s mother says she last spoke to her daughter Sunday as she was coming home from a church event and getting ready to head out to another church event in Connecticut. The mother says she never made it there.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The NYPD and Yonkers police have not yet released any information. It was not immediately clear whether police have identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Alcantara’s mother says her daughter lived with her ex and had planned to move out.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us