Missing woman from Bronx found dead in suitcase near Yonkers highway: Sources

A missing woman from the Bronx was found dead in a suitcase near a busy highway just outside New York City, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Pamela Alcantara was last seen on around 2 a.m. Sunday at her home on Morris Avenue. On Thursday, remains were found near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, and sources told NBC New York they strongly believe the remains are those of Alcantara.

The remains were found in a suitcase in a creek, according to sources. The mother of the 26-year old Alcantara told Telemundo 47 her daughter was found dead in Yonkers, possibly stuffed in a red suitcase.

Alcantara’s mother says she last spoke to her daughter Sunday as she was coming home from a church event and getting ready to head out to another church event in Connecticut. The mother says she never made it there.

The NYPD and Yonkers police have not yet released any information. It was not immediately clear whether police have identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Alcantara’s mother says her daughter lived with her ex and had planned to move out.