Misty Copeland delivers keynote at Achievement First Summit marking 25 years

In front of a packed room inside the Omni Hotel in New Haven, ballerina Misty Copeland shared her story of resilience.

“I was just a little girl in San Pedro, California, one of six kids raised by a single mother, who was doing her absolute best,” Copeland said.

Copeland didn’t take her first ballet class until the age of 13, but immediately felt purpose and connection.

“Just something as simple as knowing well when I come back tomorrow, I know I’m going to do plies and tendus and it's slowly progressing and it's like not having this fear of the unknown which was what my life was,” Copeland said.

Despite her late state, Copeland rose to the top. She became the first Black principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater. She is also an author and an advocate for equity and artistic achievement.

“It’s always showing the importance of representation and that I think of art and dance as a tool that is transferable that you can take and expand into whatever it is you want to do with,” Copeland said.

The professional ballerina was the keynote speaker for the Achievement First summit marking a quarter century.

“It is a beautiful thing to be a part and to be in a room with people that care and to see the young people, the benefits of the work that is being done,” Copeland said.

After her speech, young dancers were able to meet with her for a Q&A.

Here is what student London Wells took away: “Keep going and don't worry about the stuff that is going around, try to find the positive in everything and just perform.”

Achievement First CEO Lisa Margosian said Copeland’s message aligned with the school system's mission.

“Our schools are about access, it is about creating doors, open pathways, exposing children to things they ordinarily wouldn’t be exposed to,” Margosian said.

Achievement First provides a network of more than 41 public charter schools in Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island.

"For centuries in this country, zip code was destiny and so one of the ways we believe we can break the inequity that exists in this country is through a quality education and that's our firm belief till this day," Margosian said.

Since the first school opened in New Haven, more than 6,000 Connecticut students have graduated from Achievement First public charter schools.