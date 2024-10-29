Mixmaster rehabilitation project in Waterbury to be completed Thursday

Drivers will be getting a treat on Halloween.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the Route 8/Interstate 84 Mixmaster Rehabilitation Project in Waterbury will be completed on Thursday.

The goal of the $223 million, 2.77-mile project was to restore the structural integrity and extend the life of bridges.

The state DOT said the project was to ensure that the interchange will be able to safely handle traffic volumes for the next 25 years.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“The Mixmaster is a complex interchange and throughout the project, several challenges were presented to CTDOT and our contractor, Walsh Construction. The collaboration and strong partnership between the CTDOT crews, contractors, and local officials were key in successfully navigating unforeseen issues and ultimately completing this project,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said in a statement. “Now that the Mixmaster Rehabilitation Project has been successfully completed, we look forward to continuing engaging the community and stakeholders with our New Mix Program, as we plan for the long-term future of the interchange.”

You can read more about the work here.

What comes next?

The state Department of Transportation said it initiated a Planning and Environmental Linkage process in 2020 to plan for the long-term future of the interchange.

Part of the “New Mix Program” will analyze and weigh rehabilitation and replacement options for a plan to modernize and improve the safety and functionality of the interchange.

The New Mix team held dozens of events and meetings and used the feedback to come up with scenarios and options that are under consideration.

The DOT said removing the Exit 21 off-ramp from I-84 East has been selected as the first early action project as part of the New Mix Program. The design is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with construction starting in 2026.

You can sign up for project alerts and information about upcoming meetings by visiting NewMixWaterbury.com.