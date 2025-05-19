Classroom on wheels will hit the roads this summer in Windsor

On Monday, Windsor Public Schools unveiled the district’s new mobile school bus.

“It’s our way or reimagining what education could look like,” said Windsor Assistant Superintendent Dr. Noha Abdel-Hady. Abdel-Hady says she’s been thinking about this for three years, but things started to fall in place a little over a year ago.

The goal of the bus is to help elementary school students after school and during the summertime. It will stop at parks, pools, libraries and other places the students frequent as well as the local neighborhoods. The bus will also serve as playgroup for preschool children during the mornings.

“We're going to take school and education out into the community, so that students don't just have to learn within the four walls of a classroom, but can actually learn,” said Abdel-Hady.

Inside the bus are tablets, computers, books, puzzles, and other resources to help kids learn. The bus is also wheelchair accessible and climate-controlled.

“I think it will be great for our community,” said 10-year-old Logan Thibeault. “It feels great, you know, to have this in our neighborhood.”

His mother Stefanie Thibeault agrees.

“It means the world to me,” she said. “I was absolutely blown away. The colors were bright and to hear what you can do with a bus, with mobile education. It brought tears to my eyes.”

The bus will start to serve the Windsor community during the second week of July and will be manned with qualified teachers. Abdel-Hady says she hopes to expand the program in the future to service high school students.