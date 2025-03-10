Model rockets spark fires on front lawns at 2 Southington homes: police

Model rockets are believed to have sparked fires on front lawns at two houses in Southington on Sunday and police are looking for the person or people responsible.

Firefighters were quickly able to put out the fires and stop the spread.

Southington Police Department Southington Police Department

According to police, both fires were determined to have been caused by model rockets.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers are asking the community for help identifying the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Cassiliano at (860) 621-0101 or by email here.