Mohegan Sun will be closed at least until May 26.

Mohegan Sun, like so many other businesses, has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last update from the casino was that it would be closed through May 12. A statement on the Mohegan Sun website now says it will be closed through Tuesday, May 26 and to check back for updates.

Some Connecticut businesses will be able to open on May 20, which some special guidelines in place to keep staff and clientele safe.