Mohegan Sun to Host Miss America Competition for Next 3 Years

The 100th Miss America will be crowned before a live audience at the Mohegan Sun casino after a year of virtual appearances and delayed competitions due to the pandemic. The casino in Uncasville will be home to the competition for the next three years.

Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton said Miss America will become one of the casino’s largest annual events

Miss America organizers had to postpone the planned 2020 broadcast and competitions until 2021 and extend the reign of the current Miss America, Camille Schrier, for a second year.

This year's event and broadcast are planned for December. The specific dates have not yet been announced.

The Miss America organization said Thursday it had reached an agreement to hold the multiday competition's events and nationally televised finals for three years at Mohegan Sun, a resort casino in southeastern Connecticut that is owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribe.

“Following the success of the Miss America 2020 competition at Mohegan Sun, we knew we had created something very special here in Connecticut and we’re thrilled to be able to host Miss America events and competitions for the next three years at our destination,” Hamilton said in a statement.

In 2019, the organization had announced it was leaving Atlantic City, New Jersey, for a second time.

Schrier, a former Miss Virginia who gave a colorful chemistry demonstration at Mohegan Sun in 2019, performed virtual demonstrations in her backyard during the pandemic to get kids interested in science and made “appearances” from a studio in her basement, discussing drug safety and opioid awareness, said Shantel Krebs, chair of the Miss America Board of Directors.

