Mohegan Sun to Remain Closed for at Least Two More Weeks

Mohegan Sun will remain closed to the public for at least two more weeks, tribe officials confirmed Tuesday.

Officials said the Mohegan Tribal Council and the Governor's office will continue to work together to determine a safe opening date.

Mohegan Sun has been involved in supporting the community during this closure. On Monday they distributed meals to more than 200 employees who are currently without work due to the closure.

Mohegan Sun has also made donations to local food banks and other organizations working to supply the community with essentials during the crisis. The tribe has also donated nitrile gloves and N95 masks to the state, and N95 masks to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

Both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods agreed to close earlier this month to fall in line with social distancing guidelines put forth by Gov. Ned Lamont. The casinos have been closed to the public since March 17.

The governor has described the tribal nations as "good neighbors" and said they have been working closely together during the coronavirus pandemic.