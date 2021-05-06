Mohegan to Hold 2-day Job Fair, Offers $2K Signing Bonus for Culinary Jobs

Mohegan Sun is set to hold a two-day hiring event starting today and will offer a $2,000 sign-on bonus for people who join their culinary team.

The job fair will be in the casino's Cabaret Theatre both Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mohegun sun joins the list of many businesses looking to hire people across the state.

As businesses begin to expand as we slowly emerge from the pandemic, many say they are having a tough time hiring employees.

Job opportunities are open in several departments including event support, security, culinary services, marketing and retail.

Interested applicants are being asked to create an account on the Mohegan Sun career portal before attending the hiring event, but walk-ins are welcome to stop in.

The casino expects to hire some employees right at the fair, according to a release.

Interested applicants can visit here for detail on the open positions.