Mold remediation and repair underway at high school in New Haven

The library at Wilbur Cross High School will be closed for the next handful of days as mold cleanup continues. Educators we spoke with say they’re concerned this is the tip of the iceberg.

“We’re the largest inner city school for New Haven for high school and we’ve been putting up with this state of affairs for years,” said Mia Comulada Brueler, a school counselor at Wilbur Cross.

She says the mold in the library isn't the only problem, saying there's concerns relating to flooring, ceiling, ventilation, electricity, and plumbing too.

"Everything is patchwork. It’s a band-aid here, a band-aid there, but we’re getting to the point where everything is kind of falling apart," Comulada Brueler said.

"We are feeling reassured there have been more deliberate assessments and responses, but we'll need that momentum to continue,” said Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers.

Both Blatteau and Comulada Brueler say they appreciate the mold remediation efforts underway right now and the help of the administration this year.

In a statement, New Haven Public Schools says carpenters worked to replace ruined floor and ceiling tiles, and they're working to address issues that have caused flooding.

They say they are installing insulation to protect condensation from forming on ceiling ducts, they will be checking for additional mold, fixing the flooring in the library, replacing stairwell tread covers, painting handrails, repairing faucets in restrooms, and fixing doors.

The district says most of this work will be done by contractors because the district doesn't have in-house staff for these issues, saying they cannot yet provide estimates of the cost or the timeline.

"We need more funding from the state of Connecticut to make sure our schools are well maintained. Second, we absolutely need more staffing,” said Blatteau.

New Haven Public Schools tells us they advocate for funding every year. They say in part, "A goal for this year is to develop a ten-year facilities plan that will enable us to consolidate facilities appropriately and to plan for ongoing maintenance of building system."

The district says the library and the other impacted classrooms will be reopened once they are deemed safe after they are retested.