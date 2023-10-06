Hartford

Molotov cocktail started fire at smoke shop in Hartford: officials

Fire at Beloved Smoke Shop in Hartford on October 6 2023
NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a fire at a smoke shop in Hartford early Friday morning and fire officials believe it started when someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the business.

The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday at Beloved Smoke Shop, at 390 Franklin Ave.

Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly and investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, fire officials said.

The smoke shop is attached to a two-and-a-half-story wood frame structure and the fire was contained to the smoke shop, fire officials said. Just the storefront was affected.  

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire marshal’s office and Hartford police are investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us