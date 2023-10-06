Molotov cocktail started fire at smoke shop in Hartford: officials

An investigation is underway after a fire at a smoke shop in Hartford early Friday morning and fire officials believe it started when someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the business.

The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday at Beloved Smoke Shop, at 390 Franklin Ave.

Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly and investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, fire officials said.

The smoke shop is attached to a two-and-a-half-story wood frame structure and the fire was contained to the smoke shop, fire officials said. Just the storefront was affected.

The fire marshal’s office and Hartford police are investigating.