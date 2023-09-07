Bridgeport

Mom, 2 children struck by vehicle in Bridgeport: police

A mother and her two children were struck in Bridgeport Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said they received several 911 calls at 8:49 a.m. from people who said an adult and two children were struck by a vehicle in the area of Brewster Street and Fairfield Avenue.

Bridgeport police officers, firefighters and AMR responded.

No information was available on the extent of injuries or if the vehicle remained on-scene.

Police said Fairfield Avenue, Brewster Street and some nearby streets are closed off.

