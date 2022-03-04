vernon

Mom and Her Children Reported Missing From Vernon

Vernon Police

Vernon police are looking for a missing mother and her two small children.

Anjaknie Roundtree, 36, and her children, 4-year-old Tykeese Palmer and 3-year-old Chloe Palmer were reported missing Thursday.

Thursday was Chloe's third birthday.

Roundtree was last seen Tuesday in the area of Grove Street in Vernon. She was looking for a ride to a hotel in Manchester, according to police.

She doesn't have a car and uses public transportation to get around, police said.

Silver alerts have been issued for the two children.

Police say Roundtree uses a double stroller for her children.

Local

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anjaknie, Tykeese, and Chloe is asked to call Vernon police at (860) 872-9126.

This article tagged under:

vernonsilver alert
