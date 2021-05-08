Mom Arrested in Connection to 3-Year-Old's Death in Manchester: PD

The mother of a 3-year-old child who was found unresponsive in Manchester and later died has been arrested and charged in connection to the child's death, according to police.

Police were called to an apartment on Oakland Street on November 26, 2020, around 2:45 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child.

When officers arrived, they said they began resuscitative efforts on the 3-year-old boy. The child was transported to Connecticut Children's and was later pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation into the child's death was conducted by detectives. Based on the investigation, authorities said a warrant was approved for the arrest of the child's mother, 30-year-old Alesha Cain, of Manchester.

On Friday, Cain was taken into custody by Manchester Police Department detectives. She is facing charges including manslaughter, assault, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

Cain is currently being held on a $650,000 bond an will appear in court on May 10.