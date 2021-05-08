Manchester

Mom Arrested in Connection to 3-Year-Old's Death in Manchester: PD

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

The mother of a 3-year-old child who was found unresponsive in Manchester and later died has been arrested and charged in connection to the child's death, according to police.

Police were called to an apartment on Oakland Street on November 26, 2020, around 2:45 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When officers arrived, they said they began resuscitative efforts on the 3-year-old boy. The child was transported to Connecticut Children's and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Local

South Windsor 35 mins ago

SILVER ALERT: 84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From South Windsor

first alert weather 3 hours ago

Tracking Isolated Showers Today

An investigation into the child's death was conducted by detectives. Based on the investigation, authorities said a warrant was approved for the arrest of the child's mother, 30-year-old Alesha Cain, of Manchester.

On Friday, Cain was taken into custody by Manchester Police Department detectives. She is facing charges including manslaughter, assault, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

Cain is currently being held on a $650,000 bond an will appear in court on May 10.

This article tagged under:

Manchesterdeath investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us