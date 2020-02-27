Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Abusing Child

A woman and her boyfriend are suspected of abusing her child and Norwalk police have arrested them.

Police 31-year-old Lisbeth Castillo-Cruz and 35-year-old Jose Valenzuela, both of Danbury, are accused of hitting the child with a belt several times.

Police said the child was also struck with a phone cord and punished by being forced to hold books over his or her head until it hurt.

Police received the complaint from the state Department of Child and Family on Jan. 16 and arrest warrants were issued on Feb. 24.

On Wednesday, detectives from the special victims unit found the two suspects at separate locations in Danbury and they were transported to the Norwalk Police Department.

Valenzuela was charged with cruelty to persons, third-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Bond was set at $100,000 and he posted bond.

Castillo-Cruz was charged with cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a minor. Her bond was set at $75,000 and she posted it.

Both are due in court on March 6.