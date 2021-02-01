Mom Delivers Baby in Backus Hospital Parking Lot During Nor'easter

A Lebanon couple had quite a morning as a nor'easter moved into Connecticut on Monday.

Kaitlyn Vacchina went into labor and her husband drove her to Backus Hospital in Norwich, but their daughter didn't want to wait for her mother to make it into the hospital.

David ran pulled up to the emergency department and ran in shouting that his wife was having a baby. By the time he returned to the car a few seconds later, Kaitlyn had given birth.

Emergency department nurses and doctors ran outside to help.

"I began running, following the staff headed out to the parking area," Dr. Theresa Adams said. "Then someone shouted 'The baby's out. The baby's out.'"

Dr. Adams cut the umbilical cord, grabbed the baby and got her inside as other hospital staff helped bring Kaitlyn into the hospital as well.

Little Molly Joyce, weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was just fine, according to hospital officials.

Mom and Dad are doing alright as well.

Molly has a big sister, Adalyn, who is 2-and-a-half.