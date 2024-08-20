Oxford

Watch: Dramatic collapse of Oxford home caught on video

A neighbor captured the dramatic moment the home on East Hill Road collapsed on video.

By Bob Connors

NBC Universal, Inc.

A single mother in Oxford is trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces after her home collapsed due to Sunday's historic rainfall and flooding.

The home on East Hill Road sat next to a small creek that turned into a raging river on Sunday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Homeowner Randi Marcucio said she watched helplessly as the water kept rising.

"Sunday afternoon was any rainy Sunday afternoon and then things just started happening. The water got faster and got higher and before I knew it, a tree had taken out our bridge and then the deck and the oil tank and the bottom half of the basement," Marcucio said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The ground around her home eroded and the home eventually caved in. The dramatic moment the house collapsed was caught on video by a neighbor.

The road has also been washed out and several people who live on the street are stranded with no power, Marcucio said. They have been walking through the woods to get in and out of the neighborhood.

Marcucio, an emergency room nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, said her 3-year-old son was not home on Sunday, but was with her parents that day.

Local

Killingworth 7 hours ago

State police car catches on fire after rollover crash in Killingworth

Connecticut 7 hours ago

Woman dead, man seriously injured in crash and vehicle fire on I-395 in Lisbon

She said the past couple of days have been a range of emotions for her.

"I'm happy the community is coming together to help. I'm happy that all of our lives here on this hill have been spared. I'm sad for my loss and the other people in surrounding towns that have suffered this travesty as well."

This article tagged under:

Oxford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us