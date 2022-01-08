Mom of Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery Speaks Out at Vigil: ‘Mommy's Right Here'

The mother of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire girl who's been missing for two years, made her first public appearance Saturday since the search got underway.

Crystal Sorey was at a park in Manchester with family and friends for a candlelight vigil, where the group said prayers and aimed to remind the public that Harmony is still missing.

Speaking first to NBC10 Boston, Sorey had this message for the 7-year-old girl: "Hi, baby. If you can see me and hear me, I want you to know that I never stopped looking for you and I won't stop fighting until I find you, okay? You stay strong and mommy's right here fighting for you. I love you!"

Investigators say that no one has seen Harmony in more than two years. Sorey lost legal custody of the girl in 2018 and says she was blocked from contact by her ex-husband.

She said she tried searching for Harmony on her own and she asked the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families.

"I don't feel like she's gone. I just don't feel that in my heart," Sorey said. "Like, I don't feel like I lost her. And a mother knows, a mother knows if your baby's here or not. I know she's here."

The vigil was held after police searched the home, on Manchester's Gilford Street, where Harmony was last known to have lived. Officials didn't say what brought them to the home again, after already searching there.

Harmony hasn't been seen since late 2019, according to Manchester police, who only found out about her disappearance recently and have since begun a major investigation that includes the FBI.

No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance, but Harmony's father was arrested this week on charges including failing to have Harmony in his custody. His wife, Harmony's stepmother, was arrested days later, accused of welfare fraud for allegedly collecting food stamps for the girl even though she was no longer living with them. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Police, who are operating under the assumption that Harmony is still alive, have established a dedicated, 24/7 tip line that members of the public can call or text with information about Harmony’s whereabouts. On Saturday, they reiterated their plea to call or text the it at 603-203-6060.

Nearly $100,000 in reward money has been made available for information on where she is.

Investigators continue to search for Harmony Montgomery after the arrest of her father.