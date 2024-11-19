Mom who left 4 kids home alone without food in Vernon found in New York: police

A mom who left four kids home alone without food in Vernon has been found in New York and has been arrested, according to police.

Earlier this month, officers responded to Terrace Drive in Vernon for a welfare check. When officers arrived at the home on November 8, they said they found four kids under the age of 11 that had been left alone.

Police worked with the Department of Children and Families. Officials said it was determined that the children's mother had left them unattended without supervision, food or clothing.

An arrest warrant was prepared for the mother and she was reportedly later found in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The woman was arrested by police in Putnam County, New York, and was extradited back to Vernon on Monday. She is being charged with four counts of risk of injury to a child.

She was arraigned and is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.