If you are registered to vote but want to vote in another party’s primary in September, you need to change your party today.

June 9 is the last day to change your party to vote in the municipal primary.

The primary is on Tuesday, Sept. 9 and early voting starts on Sept. 2.

Then Tuesday, Nov. 4 is Election Day and early voting starts on Oct. 20.