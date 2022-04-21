Monroe Man Dead After Car Crash in Trumbull

Trumbull

Police said a man from Monroe has died after a car crash in Trumbull Thursday morning.

Stonehouse Road in the area of Thomas Street was closed for several hours following the motor vehicle accident.

Officials said the crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. The person who died was identified as 84-year-old Gino Magliocco.

Police said Magliocco was driving on Stonehouse Road and struck a tree, causing the car to roll over and eventually cross the road before coming to a stop.

Responding officers treated Magliocco at the scene and he was later taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

The Trumbull and Fairfield Police Department traffic divisions are investigating.

The road reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m. The Long Hill and Trumbull Center fire departments responded and helped secure the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-261-3665.

