Monroe Man Killed in Crash on Route 145 in Westbrook

A man from Monroe has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 145 in Westbrook on Saturday.

State police said 29-year-old Patrick John Mezick, of Westbrook, was driving his vehicle southbound on Route 145 in Westbrook around 8:00 p.m. while a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound in the same area.

For an unknown reason, Mezick's vehicle hit the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

Mezick was later pronounced dead, state police added. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.