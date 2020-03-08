Westbrook

Monroe Man Killed in Crash on Route 145 in Westbrook

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

A man from Monroe has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 145 in Westbrook on Saturday.

State police said 29-year-old Patrick John Mezick, of Westbrook, was driving his vehicle southbound on Route 145 in Westbrook around 8:00 p.m. while a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound in the same area.

For an unknown reason, Mezick's vehicle hit the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Wilton Man Marks First Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus in Conn.

Waterbury 3 hours ago

Man Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Waterbury: PD

Mezick was later pronounced dead, state police added. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Westbrooktractor-trailer crash
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us