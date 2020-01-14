Monroe Superintendent, Interim Director of Finance and Operations Put on Paid Leave Amid Investigation

The Superintendent of Monroe Public Schools and the Interim Director of Finance and Operations have been put on administrative leave amid an investigation.

Board of Education Chairwoman Donna Lane sent an email to staff and parents on Monday night saying the Board of Education placed Superintendent Dr. Jack Zamary and Interim Director of Finance and Operations Frank Connolly on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Board said it has hired an attorney to conduct the investigation.

School officials said they are investigating employee-related issues related to the budget and general performance-related issues.

Assistant Superintendent Joseph Kobza is acting Superintendent until further notice, experts added.