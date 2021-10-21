Montville Students Walk Out of School Amid Investigation into High School Teacher

Students at Montville High School walked out of school Thursday morning for a planned protest, speaking out after a high school teacher, who is also a coach, was placed on paid leave amid allegations of misconduct.

"Enough is enough," said Nicky George, a junior at the high school. "We want him fired because he is on paid leave."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A parent of a freshman student told NBC Connecticut that she filed a complaint against the teacher, alleging misconduct between the teacher and her daughter.

Montville Public Schools confirmed last week that they placed the teacher on paid leave.

"As this is an ongoing investigation and out of respect for the privacy of all involved, I cannot comment further," Laurie Pallin, superintendent of Montville Public Schools, wrote in an email. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and social and emotional well-being of our school community."

Connecticut State Police are investigating the allegations made about the teacher. The Department of Children and Families has been notified, according to CSP.

Montville Public Schools and Connecticut State Police would not provide any more information about the investigation or the nature of the allegations.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to state police.