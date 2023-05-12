Moose Spotted Near Highways in Waterbury, Windsor

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is issuing a warning after a young moose has been seen in several towns, including near highways.

DEEP said a moose that was spotted this week in Watertown moved to Waterbury, around South Main and Piedmont streets, within five miles of Interstate 84 and Route 8.

The moose has been moving through the Enfield, Windsor and Bloomfield areas, and was seen around sunset Thursday in Windsor within a mile of Interstate 91.

Drivers are urged to use caution.

There are around 100 moose in Connecticut and they can wander onto roadways, causing a public safety issue.

DEEP said young moose may be moving long distances this time of year in search of new areas to occupy.

If you see a large animal like a moose, slow down and drive defensively.

They are most active at dusk and dawn. DEEP urges people to look higher for moose than they normally would for deer and reduce the speed of their vehicles.

All crashes involving moose, deer or bears should be reported to local, state, or DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Officers. DEEP’s 24-hour Dispatch Center can be reached at 860-424-3333.

DEEP also warned that moose are usually wary of people, but can feel threatened and become aggressive.

They also may demonstrate unpredictable behavior if they wander into populated areas and you should not approach them.

If you see a moose in close proximity to a major roadway such as I-91, I-84, or I-95, report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333.

General moose sightings in other areas can be reported to DEEP’s online sighting report database.

Learn more about moose in Connecticut here.