Plainfield police have arrested a man they described as a serial arsonist.

Roland Bourque III, 29, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with two counts of arson - one for a fire South Main Street on June 22, 2016 and another on Roy Street on August 17, 2017.

Police said Bourque admitted to setting both fires when he was arrested while caught in the act of setting a fire at an abandoned home on Prospect Street in May.

He was held on bonds totalling $300,000 and is due in court on Friday.