Moosup man has died after crash in Sterling

A Moosup man died hours after crashing into a pole and landing in a ditch in Sterling on Wednesday night, according to state police. They said someone who was passing by tried to save him and pulled him from his car before it burst into flames.

Michael Ryan Theriault, 42, of Moosup, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima and heading south on Ekonk Hill Rd in Sterling around 6:47 p.m. when his car went off the road, hit a utility pole and landed in a ditch, state police said.

Someone who was passing by was able to get him out of the car before it burst into flames, according to state police.

Theriault was brought to the Backus Hospital Plainfield ER, then flown to Hartford Hospital, where he died at 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to state police.

The Sterling Fire Department put out the fire and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

State police are investigating and ask anyone who has information to call Trooper Michael Ivan at Troop D- Danielson, 860-779-4900 or email michael.ivan@ct.gov.