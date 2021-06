A moped crash with serious injuries has closed part of Route 30 in Vernon and LifeStar has been called to the scene, according to police.

Police said the crash involved a moped and another vehicle and at least one person has serious injuries.

Hartford Turnpike is closed at the Interstate 84 westbound onramp at exit 65 near Reins Deli. Exit 65 westbound is also closed via I-84, police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the next couple hours.