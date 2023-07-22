Norwalk

Moped driver dies after colliding with SUV in Norwalk

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A person driving a moped has died after colliding with an SUV in Norwalk on Friday night and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Dispatchers received reports of an accident involving an Infiniti SUV and a moped at the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue around 10 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the moped and the SUV involved in the crash.

The driver of the moped was transported to Norwalk Hospital with what authorities said were significant injuries. The person was later pronounced dead. Police have not released the moped driver's identity.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police ask anyone that may have witnessed the crash or anyone with any information to contact lead investigator Officer Taylor Equi at (203) 854-3035 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on Norwalk Police's website or by texting "NORWALKPD" plus the message to TIP411.

Local

Hartford 38 mins ago

Hartford celebrates 2nd annual MOVE! with the Urban League of Greater Hartford

connecticut weather 4 hours ago

Sunshine, lower humidity for the weekend

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us