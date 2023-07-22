Moped driver dies after colliding with SUV in Norwalk

A person driving a moped has died after colliding with an SUV in Norwalk on Friday night and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Dispatchers received reports of an accident involving an Infiniti SUV and a moped at the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue around 10 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the moped and the SUV involved in the crash.

The driver of the moped was transported to Norwalk Hospital with what authorities said were significant injuries. The person was later pronounced dead. Police have not released the moped driver's identity.

The driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police ask anyone that may have witnessed the crash or anyone with any information to contact lead investigator Officer Taylor Equi at (203) 854-3035 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on Norwalk Police's website or by texting "NORWALKPD" plus the message to TIP411.