Moped driver dies days after collision with car in Hartford

A moped driver has died days after colliding with a car in Hartford.

Officers were called to the intersection of Zion Street and Hamilton Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a crash involving a moped.

When police arrived, they said they found the moped driver, later identified as 40-year-old German Fonseca, of Hartford, in the road with serious injuries.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for his injures. Police said Fonseca died of his injuries on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene is cooperating with the investigation.