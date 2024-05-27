Manchester

Moped driver has life-threatening injuries after crash in Manchester

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A South Windsor man has life-threatening injuries after another driver collided with his moped in Manchester on Sunday night, according to police.

The crash happened on Slater Street around 10:07 p.m.

Police said a 20-year-old Manchester man collided with a moped driven by a 30-year-old South Windsor man who suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the moped remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The Manchester Police Department is investigating and asks anyone who has additional information or who saw the crash to call Officer Nicholas Sinopoli at (860) 533-8620.

