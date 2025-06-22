Fairfield

Moped driver killed in Fairfield hit-and-run

A moped driver has died after a hit-and-run in Fairfield over the weekend.

Officers responded to several 911 calls about a crash involving a moped and a vehicle on Post Road near South Benson Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the vehicle involved fled the scene before officers arrived, but the vehicle and driver were later found.

According to police, the 25-year-old moped driver was taken to the hospital and later died of their injuries. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The area was briefly closed and has since reopened.

