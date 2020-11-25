Moped Driver Seriously Injured After Collision With Car in Manchester: PD

A moped driver was taken to the hospital with what police believe are serious injuries after colliding with a car in Manchester on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Tolland Turnpike at the intersection of Chapel Road around 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

When police arrived, they said they found a collision involving a moped and a car with potential serious injuries to the moped driver.

The moped driver was transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital, police added.

The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officers.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Ofc. Konrad Rozwadowski at (860) 533-8620.