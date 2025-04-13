Moped rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Norwalk

A moped rider has died after being struck by a vehicle in Norwalk early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a moped that had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of West Avenue and Reed Street shortly before 4 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area and began providing medical care to the moped rider.

The moped rider, identified as 52-year-old Jose Olavarria, of Norwalk, was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

Olavarria later died of his injuries, police said.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Chris Wasilewski at (203) 854-3035 or by email.