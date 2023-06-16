new haven

Moped rider injured after being struck in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

A moped rider in New Haven is injured after they were struck by a car Friday afternoon.

Fire officials tell NBC Connecticut that the accident happened at Huntington and Newhall streets. The driver fled the scene.

Crews said the moped rider was taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us