Moped rider injured after being struck in New Haven

A moped rider in New Haven is injured after they were struck by a car Friday afternoon.
Fire officials tell NBC Connecticut that the accident happened at Huntington and Newhall streets. The driver fled the scene.
Crews said the moped rider was taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.