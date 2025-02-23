Moped rider injured in New London crash

A moped rider was injured after colliding with a vehicle in New London over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Bank Street and Montauk Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The collision reportedly involved a moped and a vehicle.

The moped rider appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, but refused medical treatment, police said.

The female driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.