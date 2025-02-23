New London

Moped rider injured in New London crash

Wednesdays_Child_Micheal.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

A moped rider was injured after colliding with a vehicle in New London over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Bank Street and Montauk Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The collision reportedly involved a moped and a vehicle.

The moped rider appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, but refused medical treatment, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The female driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New London
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us