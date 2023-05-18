Moped Rider Seriously Hurt in Manchester Crash

A collision in Manchester Thursday sent a man to the hospital.

It took place around 5:50 in the morning at the corner of Middle Turnpike East and Princeton Street.

Police a man in his seventies was riding his moped in the area when it collided with another vehicle.

The moped rider suffered serious injuries to at least one of his legs and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone with any information on the collision is asked to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski at 860-533-8620.