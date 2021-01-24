More Bitter Cold to End the Weekend

Cold air and wind will continue to combine to create bitterly cold wind chills to finish out the weekend.

Yesterday's high temperatures didn't make it out of the 20s for many parts of the state. NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists expect a similar set up for today.

Today's high temperatures will likely only end up in the mid to upper 20s for most. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 34 degrees.

Wind gusts will continue to top 20-30 mph, which will help bring wind chill values down into the single digits and teens.

Somewhat milder air and less wind moves in for Monday.