More Conn. Farmers Could Soon be Eligible for Aid Due to Drought

Gov. Ned Lamont has requested disaster declarations be approved for Litchfield and New Haven counties due to the difficulty for agricultural producers faced with the ongoing drought.

The governor submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, asking for the approval of primary natural disaster declarations. In his request, Lamont cites the high drought level for these counties and notes that officials approved primary disaster declarations for New London and Windham counties in August.

Hartford, Middlesex and Tolland counties were also designated as contiguous counties, meaning farm operators in these areas were also eligible to be considered for certain emergency assistance from the Farm Service Agency.

If the governor's request is approved, farmers in Litchfield and New Haven counties will also be eligible for assistance.

“This summer’s weather conditions have been rough on farmers in Connecticut, and the approval of this federal declaration will enable those producers who are experiencing significant losses to apply for emergency assistance so they can continue supporting their businesses and the many jobs they provide,” Lamont said.

“While some of our counties have already received this designation, Litchfield and New Haven counties are now above the 30% crop-loss trigger required for a similar declaration. I appreciate Secretary Vilsack’s consideration of this request, as well as his ongoing support for Connecticut’s agricultural industry," the governor continued.