More COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Options Available Today

On Thursday the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort will continue to expand with more spots to get a shot and some locations won’t even require an appointment.

New clinics will be opening up in West Hartford, Meriden, and New Haven today.

“It's a big day (Thursday). So this is a real feat of design,” West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor said.

Cantor said the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District will open a regional vaccination clinic at a vacant grocery store on Kane Street right near Interstate 84 Thursday.

“It is in such a convenient area of town, but it's just 72,000 square-foot space with a sea of parking and it allows us to really expand as much as we can to provide vaccines,” Cantor said.

They plan to hand out hundreds of doses a day at the new site and they're hoping to eventually be able to increase the number of slots.

“We expect it to go for a couple of months 'til the end of May, and until we really capture most of the people that are able to get vaccinated,” Cantor said.

In Meriden, Griffin Hospital is running the sites at the Augusta Curtis Cultural Center and the Meriden YMCA on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 125 Johnson & Johnson doses and it’s first come, first serve for Meriden residents only.

“We are in a race against the variants. So it's important to get our community vaccinated and communities across the state and these mobile clinics that are popping up now in Meriden are certainly going to help do that,” said Scarpati.

Thursday is the second day of special pop-up clinics in Meriden.

Also on Thursday the FEMA mobile vaccination clinic will set up on the New Haven Green for two days.