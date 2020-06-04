George Floyd

More Demonstrations Planned in CT to Call for Justice for George Floyd

People across Connecticut have been standing together at protests and vigils to express outrage and call for justice for George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

In a powerful show of solidarity on Wednesday, officials from police and fire departments in the state knelt in front of the state capitol in Hartford during a symbolic funeral and rally. They were asked to kneel if they agree with freedom and justice for all and that black residents should not be dying in the streets of this country.

Several more demonstrations are planned today in cities and towns across the state.

HARTFORD

A rally for justice will be held at 11 a.m. in Hartford. The Black Student Union and Student Government Association at Central Connecticut State University are hosting it.

An Instagram post from the CCSU Black Student Union said this will be a “non-violent protest against police brutality and the injustices targeted” toward black and brown people.

They are asking people who participate to wear a mask and black clothing.

AVON

A peaceful protest will be held in front of Avon Congregational Church on West from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The speaking part of the demonstration will begin at 6 p.m.

BLOOMFIELD

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on the town hall green.  

People who are participating are asked to bring a candlelight and wear a mask.

MYSTIC

Rise Us Mystic has been holding rallies and one is planned at Liberty Police Square from noon to 1 p.m. today. Another is planned for tomorrow.

NEWINGTON

A protest to support Black Lives Matter will be held on the town green from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. People who are participating are asked to bring signs, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

