Video shows chaotic moments during shooting at a funeral in a Hartford church

We're learning more about just what happened moments before a shooting and stabbing at a funeral in Hartford last week at the Gospel Lighthouse Apostolic Church.

Joshua Smellie was arrested in the case and went before a judge Monday, who ruled he continue to be held on $1 million dollars bond.

We spoke to a family member who attended the funeral of Ida Hawkins-Green, who didn't want to be identified or be recorded on camera. But they took a video during the situation and let us share it. The video shows a chaotic scene where you can see the family members scrambling as a gunshot rings out.

"It's still a very active investigation, we are literally speaking with dozens and dozens of people to go through to better understand what happened inside,” said Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert.

Police say between 150 and 200 people attended the funeral, many of whom were family. According to Hawkins-Green’s obituary, she had over 100 grandchildren and great grandchildren alone.

Court documents show interviews from at least nine witnesses, including Smellie himself. The interviews give different accounts of what they say happened.

Some say Smellie instigated a fight with another family member and began shooting. Another person said they didn't know who shot first, but says there was a fight with a lot of people involved.

Smellie, on the other hand, says that a family member instigated a fight with him and denies shooting.

He is facing charges including assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury, reckless endangerment, and assault of an elderly person in the third degree.

In court, Smellie’s defender indicated that other people were involved in the situation.

"The police report also alleges that Mr. Smellie was fired on an attendee of the funeral as he left with his girlfriend as he was carrying his 1-year-old,” he said.

The warrant says evidence shows there were at least two different shooters. The warrant says one gun found in the possession of a funeral attendee wasn’t shot and was uninvolved. It accuses Smellie of shooting six times, and says another person shot twice, claiming it was for self-defense purposes.

Police also say someone was stabbed. The warrant says the stabbing victim says a different family member was involved in that, but the warrant didn't identify who.

We asked Hartford Police if any more charges for other people were possible.

"It's too early to say that, possibly, possibly, depends on what we're told and what we can get people to tell us,” said Boisvert.

Smellie is back in court on June 25.

Mother’s United Against Violence is hosting a Call to Action vigil at the church where the shooting took place on Tuesday.