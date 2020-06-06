More Protests Planned Saturday in Mass. as George Floyd’s Death Resonates

More protests are planned for Saturday in Boston and around Massachusetts as people continue to demand justice and change over the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrations, almost all of them peaceful, have taken place all around the state and the country since Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. People are using the protests as a tool to denounce structural racism, condemn police brutality and call for reform.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said it was "time to listen" after the killing of George Floyd.

On Saturday, protests are scheduled to take place in Worcester, Cambridge, Salem, Lawrence and at the University of Massachusetts Boston Campus Center in Boston.

Salem has a protest scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Salem Commons. Per the event's Facebook page, people are asked to wear masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

In Worcester, an event is scheduled for 12 p.m. at City Hall. The protest is meant to get people "to unite and join together as a community to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis," according to the organizer's Facebook event page.

At 2 p.m., the "Lawrence Peaceful Protest" is set to take place Saturday afternoon at Campagnone Common.

A Cambridge protest called "Cambridge March Trump/Pence Out Now" will begin at 4 p.m. at Central Square. According to the event organizer's Facebook event page, the protest was created to stand with other protests around the country and protest in support of the black lives lost to police brutality.

And at 5:30 p.m., a protest march being called "UMass Boston Justice for Black Lives" will step off from the Umass Boston Campus on Morrissey Boulevard and end at the Bayside Exposition Center. According to the event's Facebook page, the event was created to address systemic inequities.

All protestors are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Crump, the attorney for George Floyd's family, spoke at the memorial for Floyd and called for people to stand up to evil.

These protests come after multiple protests across the state Friday, most of which honored Floyd as well as Breonna Taylor, on what would have been her 27 birthday.

Taylor, a medical worker, was shot and killed by police in Lousiville, Kentucky, on March 13.

At a Friday protest at Nubian square, people came together to sing happy birthday to Taylor and demand change.

Jaquelle Sneed, a 28-year old Boston woman who organized the protest, said Breonna Taylor's death heavily impacted her.

Protests were held across Massachusetts in the fight against racism and police brutality.

"She looks like me, she looks like my sister...People continue to say 'do the right thing and you'll be fine' and that's what she was doing, she was doing the right thing, she was doing all she can for her community, and she still lost her life," Sneed said.