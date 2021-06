NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a muggy start to the morning with fog and low clouds.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-70s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Heavy rain, vivid lightning and gusty winds are also possible throughout the afternoon.

There will be partial clearing tonight, with some fog and it will be mostly sunny tomorrow and Sunday.

Temperatures race to 90 or higher this weekend, with slightly cooler weather at the beaches.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.