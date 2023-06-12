More support coming for teen mental health

More help is coming for children and teenagers in Connecticut who are facing behavioral health challenges like anxiety and depression.

The need for additional help was always there, but it was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when kids were out of school and isolated. That was when Connecticut Children’s started to see families pack the emergency room, not knowing where else to turn.

Over the last two years, health centers around the state have been making changes so they can treat teens immediately.

“We're seeing a lot of children who are struggling with attending school, a lot of social isolation, increased media use, which really creates a lot of that self medicated, using substances or even having some suicide ideation,” said Jessica Arnold, the behavioral health director at Wheeler Clinic’s Hartford Health and Wellness Center on Woodland Street in Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The center saw a huge spike in people coming in for treatment in 2021.

“Wheeler's way of responding to that was increasing our staffing. So, we actually have a whole intake team to ensure that everybody that walks through our doors gets seen right away,” said Arnold.

Children and families are evaluated that day to determine what services they’ll need moving forward. If that’s a counselor, Wheeler staff will make those appointments for them. The higher the risk, the quicker they’re seen, within a five-day timeframe. Wheeler accepts walk-ins without an appointment or referral.

But for teens seeking anxiety or depression treatment on those off hours, there are four new Urgent Crisis Centers (UCC) being built across the state. One of them is opening in Hartford at The Village’s campus at 1680 Albany Ave. The building is under construction but will open in July.

The Hartford UCC will be open 24/7. It will be a place where families can go, without a referral or waitlist, and have their child evaluated immediately.

The goal is to avoid having families pack into hospital emergency rooms.

“This is an opportunity for children to come and families to come where they're going to be seen immediately,” said Amy Samela, the vice president of residential programs at The Village.

They’ll be seen by a team of people including psychiatric care specialists, clinicians, family support specialists and behavioral support specialists. Teens can stay up to 23 hours and then get help moving forward.

A recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that more young adults were diagnosed with anxiety, the rate at which they were prescribed medication stayed the same, but fewer patients were treated with therapy.

“We know that waitlists exist for kids just to seek that sort of consistent therapy. So that's a problem,” Samela said. “We are working with all of our providers in this region to make sure that we have good workflows, good communication and a good commitment to when we make that phone call and say this is the assessment, this is what the family needs, we're able to make that happen.”

So instead of the families having to make those follow-up appointments, the team at The Village UCC will do it. Someone will also check in on them once they leave for home.

“They're going to receive a phone call from us, you know, to talk to them, how's the safety plan going? How are you doing? How's your child doing? And then we're going to continue to call them up until they've started that next level of provider,” said Samela.

The Village Urgent Crisis Center in Hartford will open in July.

One opened last week in Waterbury at Wellmore Behavioral Health Services at 141 West Main St.

Two more UCCs will open this summer in New London and New Haven.